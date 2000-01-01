Earthasia International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:6128)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 6128

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 6128

  • Market CapHKD1.792bn
  • SymbolSEHK:6128
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG294AW1006

Company Profile

Earthasia International Holdings Ltd provides landscape architecture services. It is engaged in developing residential projects, infrastructure & public open space projects, commercial & mixed-use projects and tourism & hotel projects.

Latest 6128 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .