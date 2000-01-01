Earthasia International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:6128)
- Market CapHKD1.792bn
- SymbolSEHK:6128
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINKYG294AW1006
Company Profile
Earthasia International Holdings Ltd provides landscape architecture services. It is engaged in developing residential projects, infrastructure & public open space projects, commercial & mixed-use projects and tourism & hotel projects.