Easson Holdings Ltd (EURONEXT:MLEAS)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLEAS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLEAS

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLEAS
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000038783

Company Profile

Easson Telecom Ltd is a mobile value added services provider and content aggregator. Its services include SMS, WAP, ColourE, Java games, MMS and IVRS. It focuses on 3 areas of business: interactive infotainment, business applications & English education.

Latest MLEAS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .