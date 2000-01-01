East 33 Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:E33)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - E33

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - E33

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:E33
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000111239

Company Profile

East 33 Ltd operates in the aquaculture and seafood industry. The company produces and supplies rock oysters. The oysters are supplied mainly to restaurants, retailers, food service companies, and wholesalers.

Latest E33 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .