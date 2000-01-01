East Africa Metals Inc (TSX:EAM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EAM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EAM

  • Market CapCAD24.370m
  • SymbolTSX:EAM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2704101039

Company Profile

East Africa Metals Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development and/or sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in Ethiopia and Tanzania.

Latest EAM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .