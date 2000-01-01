East Imperial (LSE:EISB)

UK company
Market Info - EISB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EISB

  • Market Cap£1.670m
  • SymbolLSE:EISB
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorShell Companies
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BMZ1ND56

Company Profile

Bermele PLC is a special purpose acquisition company formed to acquire realisable and/or developed commercial technologies focused in the Life Science, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology sector.

