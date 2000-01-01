East Imperial (LSE:EISB)
UK company
- Market Cap£1.670m
- SymbolLSE:EISB
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorShell Companies
- Currency
- ISINGB00BMZ1ND56
Bermele PLC is a special purpose acquisition company formed to acquire realisable and/or developed commercial technologies focused in the Life Science, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology sector.