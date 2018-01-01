East Side Games Group Ordinary Shares (TSE:EAGR) Share Price

EAGR
East Side Games Group Ordinary Shares
North American company
Communication Services
Electronic Gaming & Multimedia
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XTSE
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
East Side Games Group is a free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Its studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile; Trailer Park Boys Greasy Money, and many more.
TSE:EAGR
CA52177M2085
CAD
Loading Comparison
Latest EAGR News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News