Company Profile

East West Petroleum Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in exploring, developing and producing from its oil and gas properties. Its producing oil and gas property in New Zealand is the Taranaki Basin which is located near the west coast of the North Island. The company derives its revenue from acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its current portfolio is made up of exploration concessions in New Zealand and Romania.