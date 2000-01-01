Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DEA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DEA

  • Market Cap$1.696bn
  • SymbolNYSE:DEA
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Office
  • Currency
  • ISINUS27616P1030

Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies.

Latest DEA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .