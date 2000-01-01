Eastern Bankshares Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EBC)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EBC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EBC

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:EBC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS27627N1054

Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares Inc is a commercial bank. The bank provides a broad range of products and services to retail, commercial and small business customers. It operates in two segments namely, banking and insurance agency operations.

Latest EBC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .