Eastern Platinum Ltd (TSE:ELR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ELR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ELR

  • Market CapCAD25.930m
  • SymbolTSE:ELR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2768555096

Company Profile

Eastern Platinum Ltd is a platinum group metal company. The company is engaged in the mining, exploration and development of PGM properties located in various provinces in South Africa.

Latest ELR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .