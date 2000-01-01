Company Profile

Eastfield Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It is focusing its activities on an exploration of gold, gold nickel, copper and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its projects include Zymo, Indata, Iron Lake, Naggie, Okeover, Tonopah-Hughes and Big Valley. Geographically the company operates in Canada only.Eastfield Resources Ltd is engaged in the acquisition & exploration of gold, copper & other precious & base metal properties in Canada.