Company Profile

Eastmain Resources Inc is a Canada based exploration-stage company, involved in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. The company's primary focus is an exploration of precious metals in the Eastmain/Opinaca areas of central James Bay, Quebec. It generally explores for Gold and other base metal deposits. Eastmain holds interests in various projects such as Clearwater, Eastmain Mine, Eleonore South Joint Venture, Lac Lessard, Lac Hudson, Reservoir, Radisson and Lidge which are located in Quebec and Ontario.