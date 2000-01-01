Eastman Chemical Co Ordinary Shares (NYSE:EMN)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EMN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EMN

  • Market Cap$14.156bn
  • SymbolNYSE:EMN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorChemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2774321002

Company Profile

Established in 1920 to produce chemicals for Eastman Kodak, Eastman Chemical has grown into a global specialty chemicals with manufacturing sites around the world. The company generates the majority of its sales outside of the United States, with a strong presence in Asian markets. During the past several years, Eastman has sold noncore businesses, choosing to focus on higher-margin specialty product offerings.Eastman Chemical Co is a advanced materials and specialty additives company that is engaged in producing and selling a portfolio of chemicals, plastics and fibers.

Latest EMN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .