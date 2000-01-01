Company Profile

Eastnine AB is an investment company focused on commercial properties in the Baltic capitals. Its objective is to generate strong cash flows by being a long-term owner of commercial A-class properties. The business operation consists of three segments namely Real Estate Direct, Real Estate Funds, and Other holdings. It generates maximum revenue from the Real Estate Direct segment. The company properties and funds portfolio include 3Bures, Vertas, Alojas Biroji, S7, Deglava, Metro Plaza, Tanassilma Logistics, Mustamae Keskus, Hilton Tallinn Park Hotel, Vesse Retail Centre, Nehatu logistics, P5 Industrial Park and Galleria Riga.