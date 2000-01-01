Eastpharma Ltd GDR (LSE:EAST)

UK company
Market Info - EAST

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EAST

  • Market Cap$40.590m
  • SymbolLSE:EAST
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Major
  • Currency
  • ISINUS27778Q2049

Company Profile

Eastpharma Ltd is a pharmaceutical company engaged in manufacturing and marketing of branded and in-licensed generic pharmaceuticals in Turkey and other regional markets. It has a wide range of product portfolio and a country-wide organized sales force.

