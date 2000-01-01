Eastpharma Ltd GDR (LSE:EAST)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EAST
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EAST
- Market Cap$40.590m
- SymbolLSE:EAST
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Major
- Currency
- ISINUS27778Q2049
Company Profile
Eastpharma Ltd is a pharmaceutical company engaged in manufacturing and marketing of branded and in-licensed generic pharmaceuticals in Turkey and other regional markets. It has a wide range of product portfolio and a country-wide organized sales force.