Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EAST
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EAST
- Market Cap$31.730m
- SymbolNASDAQ:EAST
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
- Currency
- ISINUS2778023026
Company Profile
Eastside Distilling Inc is a producer and marketer of hand-crafted spirits in beverage alcohol categories like bourbon, American whiskey, rum, and vodka.