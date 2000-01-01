Easy Repay Finance & Investment Ltd (SEHK:8079)
Company Info - 8079
- Market CapHKD63.480m
- SymbolSEHK:8079
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorGrocery Stores
- Currency
- ISINBMG2916U1210
Company Profile
Easy Repay Finance & Investment Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the money lending business.