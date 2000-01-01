Easy Repay Finance & Investment Ltd (SEHK:8079)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8079

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8079

  • Market CapHKD63.480m
  • SymbolSEHK:8079
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorGrocery Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2916U1210

Company Profile

Easy Repay Finance & Investment Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the money lending business.

Latest 8079 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .