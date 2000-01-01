Company Profile

EasyJet is the second-largest European low-cost carrier with a focus on Western European markets. The company employs a low-cost no-frills model to offer low fares to customers on short-haul routes. In 2019, the company carried 96 million passengers, utilizing a fleet of 331 Airbus A320 aircraft across its 1,050 routes. The company serves primary airport locations and offers flexible fares to cater for cost-conscious business travelers and to serve as a feeder airline for international arrivals. The company generated sales of GBP 6.4 billion in 2019.easyJet PLC is an airline company in Europe offering low fares to convenient airports and efﬁcient and friendly service. Its bases include the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, France, Amsterdam, Venice, Oporto, Lisbon and Barcelona.