Eaton Vance provides asset-management and investment advisory services to institutional and individual investors. The firm specializes in tax-managed equity and fixed-income investments and is the third- largest issuer of closed-end funds. Investment advisory services are primarily provided to high-net-worth clients, institutional separate accounts, and retail managed accounts, with most products distributed through financial intermediaries in the advisory channel. The company had $518.2 billion in assets under management at the end of January 2020, composed of equity (26% of AUM), fixed-income (12%), floating-rate bank loan (7%), alternative asset (2%), and money market funds, as well as assets managed under its implementation services (34%) and exposure management (19%) platforms.Eaton Vance Corp is engaged in providing asset management and investment advisory services to institutional and individual investors, high-net-worth clients, institutional separate accounts, and retail managed accounts.