Company Profile

With $86 billion in marketplace gross merchandise volume generated in 2019, eBay's Marketplace facilitated more than 2% of the $3.5 trillion global online commerce market (using eMarketer estimates). EBay's strategic priorities include revitalizing its Marketplace platform by emphasizing its unique product assortment and value proposition, improving the seller and buyer experience, utilizing structured data/artificial intelligence for listing searches, promoted listing advertising, and improving its mobile commerce capabilities. EBay partnered with Netherlands-based Adyen for payment intermediation beginning in 2018.eBay Inc is a commerce platform and provides online marketplace for sale of goods. Its marketplace platforms include its online marketplace located at www.ebay.com, its localized counterparts and the eBay mobile apps.