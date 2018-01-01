Interactive Investor
EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET) Share Price

Esports Technologies Inc is a technology company developing and operating platforms focused on esports and competitive gaming. It operates a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook focused on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It offers real money betting on esports events from around the world in a secure environment. It accepts wagers on esports titles including Counter-Strike: GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, StarCraft 2, Rocket League, Rainbow Six, Warcraft 3, King of Glory, and FIFA, as well as professional sports including the NFL, NBA, MLB, soccer and more. It generates revenue as customers lose their bets and it has a liability to pay out winnings to customers who win their bets.

NASDAQ:EBET

US2787001096

USD

