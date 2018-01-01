EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET) Share Price

EBET
EBET Inc
North American company
Consumer Cyclical
Gambling
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Esports Technologies Inc is a technology company developing and operating platforms focused on esports and competitive gaming. It operates a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook focused on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It offers real money betting on esports events from around the world in a secure environment. It accepts wagers on esports titles including Counter-Strike: GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, StarCraft 2, Rocket League, Rainbow Six, Warcraft 3, King of Glory, and FIFA, as well as professional sports including the NFL, NBA, MLB, soccer and more. It generates revenue as customers lose their bets and it has a liability to pay out winnings to customers who win their bets.
NASDAQ:EBET
US2787001096
USD
Loading Comparison
Latest EBET News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News