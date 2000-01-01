EBIOSS Energy SE (XMAD:EBI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EBI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EBI
- Market Cap€4.070m
- SymbolXMAD:EBI
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorWaste Management
- Currency
- ISINBG1100005179
Company Profile
EBIOSS Energy SE is a provider of waste management technologies. The company through its subsidiary engages in the engineering, construction and development of gasification power plants. It is also involved in the production and sale of electricity.