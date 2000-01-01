Company Profile

Ebiquity PLC is an independent marketing analytics company. The company operates in two business segments namely Media segment includes Media Performance, Media Management and Contract Compliance services and Analytics and Tech segment consists of Advanced Analytics, MarTech and AdTech services. It generates maximum revenue from the Media segment. Geographically, it derives a majority revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in Rest of Europe, North America and Rest of world.