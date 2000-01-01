EC World Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:BWCU)

APAC company
Company Info - BWCU

  • Market CapSGD616.930m
  • SymbolSGX:BWCU
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Industrial
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1DA7000003

Company Profile

EC World Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in investing in diversified portfolio of real estate properties used for e-commerce, supply chain management and logistics purposes as well as real estate-related assets.

