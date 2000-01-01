ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ECT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ECT
- Market Cap$12.500m
- SymbolNYSE:ECT
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Integrated
- Currency
- ISINUS26827L1098
Company Profile
ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in fourteen producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation.