ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT)

North American company
Market Info - ECT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ECT

  • Market Cap$12.500m
  • SymbolNYSE:ECT
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Integrated
  • Currency
  • ISINUS26827L1098

Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in fourteen producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation.

