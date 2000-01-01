Company Profile

Eca SA is a France-based company which designs and delivers robotic equipment and intelligent solutions for both civil and military application. The company offers vehicles and crafts for detection, inspection, and destruction of mines, inspection systems for nuclear power plants, control and command systems, as well as ground and land robots for anti-terrorist missions and others.Eca is specialized in the design and manufacture of Autonomous and Remote Controlled Unmanned Vehicles: Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) and Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV).