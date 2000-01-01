Company Profile

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office PLC is a specialist financial services company. It operates in three divisions namely; Specialist Insurance offering offer insurance products and risk management services, Investment Management manages and sells screened and non-screened investment products to institutional and retail customers, and Broking and Advisory providing insurance products to businesses, organizations and retail customers. The company's segments consist of General Business, Investment Management, Broking and Advisory, and Life Business. The majority of the revenue is derived from its general insurance business operation is in the United Kingdom and Ireland.