Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD73.230m
  • SymbolTSE:EFH
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
  • Currency
  • ISINCA27876N1033

Company Profile

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and Europe. The Company underwrites non-standard automobile insurance and other specialty insurance products.

