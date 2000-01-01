Echo Global Logistics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ECHO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ECHO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ECHO
- Market Cap$746.620m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ECHO
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorIntegrated Freight & Logistics
- Currency
- ISINUS27875T1016
Company Profile
Founded in 2005, Echo Global Logistics is an asset-light third-party logistics provider specializing in domestic truckload and less-than-truckload brokerage. It also offers intermodal and international air and ocean freight forwarding services, though to a lesser degree. Key strategic initiatives include gaining organic market share in the highly fragmented brokerage industry and supplementing its sales capabilities through tuck-in acquisitions. Echo completed its initial public offering in October 2009.Echo Global Logistics Inc is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It also offers intermodal, small parcel, domestic air, expedited and international transportation services.