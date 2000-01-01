Company Profile

Founded in 2005, Echo Global Logistics is an asset-light third-party logistics provider specializing in domestic truckload and less-than-truckload brokerage. It also offers intermodal and international air and ocean freight forwarding services, though to a lesser degree. Key strategic initiatives include gaining organic market share in the highly fragmented brokerage industry and supplementing its sales capabilities through tuck-in acquisitions. Echo completed its initial public offering in October 2009.Echo Global Logistics Inc is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It also offers intermodal, small parcel, domestic air, expedited and international transportation services.