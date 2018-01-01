Echo IQ Ltd (ASX:EIQ) Share Price

Company Profile

Houston We Have Ltd is a software company operating in Australia. The business activities of the company include product development, marketing, and commercialization of software products and services in Australia. Its operating segment includes Houston We Have Software; Prometheus Information and Echo IQ. The company generates maximum revenue from the Prometheus Information segment. Its Prometheus Information segment offers products and services across the Health Insurance sector.Veriluma Ltd is a software development company. It owns a patented decision-making process or methodology which is embedded in software branded under the name Veriluma which delivers Predictive Intelligence to complex scenarios and decision-making.