Company Profile

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG is a Germany based provider of isotope technology for medical, scientific and industrial use. The company is primarily engaged in the business activities of cancer therapy, industrial radiometry, and nuclear-medical imaging. The business segments of the group are Radiation therapy; Isotope products; and Radiopharma. It generates the majority of the revenue from the Radiation therapy segment which concentrates on product development, manufacturing, the market introduction, and the sale of radioactive products for cancer therapy. The corporation has business operations in the geographical regions of Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and other regions.