Company Profile

Eckoh PLC provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions. The company organizes its operations into two business division: Eckoh UK and Eckoh US. It generates maximum revenue from the Eckoh UK segment. The company secure payment includes Securing Agent-Assisted Payments, Automated Payments, e-Wallet Payments, Web Chat Payments, and others. It also specializes in omnichannel engagement, PCI compliance and contact center integration.Eckoh PLC is a provider of speech recognition and associated payment solutions, across voice, web and mobile channels.