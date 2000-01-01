Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corp Class A (TSE:ERM)

North American company
Market Info - ERM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ERM

  • Market CapCAD29.330m
  • SymbolTSE:ERM
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCA27890E2042

Company Profile

Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corp is a non-redeemable investment fund. It invests in a diversified mortgage portfolio comprised primarily of interests in single-family residential mortgage investments.

Latest ERM news

