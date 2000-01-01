Eclipx Group Ltd (ASX:ECX)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ECX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ECX

  • Market CapAUD484.250m
  • SymbolASX:ECX
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRental & Leasing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000ECX3

Company Profile

Eclipx Group Ltd is leasing service provider that offers consumers and businesses access to funding solutions including fleet leasing, novated leasing, vehicle sales, commercial equipment finance, and consumer motor vehicle finance.

Latest ECX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .