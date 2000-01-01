Company Profile

Eco Animal Health Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based engaged in the manufacture and marketing of animal health products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China and Japan and also has a presence in North America, South and South East Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Rest of the World. The company's product portfolio includes Aivlosin - macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry; Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz and Ecomintic for treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry and cattle.Eco Animal Health Group PLC is a player in the animal health domain. It is a global drug manufacturer, which develops the latest drugs for the treatment of a range of conditions in pets and farm animals.