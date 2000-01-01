Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd (LSE:ECO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ECO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ECO
- Market Cap£99.140m
- SymbolLSE:ECO
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA27887W1005
Company Profile
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and development company. It is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of petroleum, natural gas and coal bed methane licenses in the Republic of Namibia.