Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ESES)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Market Info - ESES

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ESES

  • Market Cap$4.880m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ESES
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS27888D1019

Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc is an technology-driven independent oilfield services company. The Company provides well stimulation, coiled tubing and field management services to the domestic and international upstream oil and gas industry.

