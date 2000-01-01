Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR (NASDAQ:WAVE)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - WAVE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WAVE

  • Market Cap$72.380m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:WAVE
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
  • Currency
  • ISINUS27900N1037

Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB is a Swedish company that through its subsidiaries has developed a technology for extracting green energy from ocean waves. Its wave energy system design is comprised of floaters, which are attached to marine structures such as piers, breakwaters, and jetties. It has its projects in Gibraltar, Israel, and other countries.

Latest WAVE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .