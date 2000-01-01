Ecolomondo Corp (TSX:ECM)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD51.420m
  • SymbolTSX:ECM
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorWaste Management
  • ISINCA27900T1003

Company Profile

Ecolomondo Corp is a clean tech company. Its has designed, engineered and developed a thermo-reaction process using a pyrolysis platform that converts hydrocarbon waste into marketable commodity end-products.

