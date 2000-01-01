Ecolumber SA (XMAD:ECO)

European company
  • SymbolXMAD:ECO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorLumber And Wood Production
  • Currency
  • ISINES0127232017

Company Profile

Ecolumber SA is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the delegating the management and direction of their farms and agroforestry projects.

