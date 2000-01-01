Ecolutions GmbH&Co KGaA (EURONEXT:MLECO)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLECO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLECO

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLECO
  • IndustryUtilities
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0XYM45

Company Profile

Ecolutions GmbH&Co KGaA is a project developer, arranger, and service provider for renewable energy projects and carbon assets in China and India. It sources, manages, and invests in early-stage renewable energy projects (e.g., wind & biomass etc.).

Latest MLECO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .