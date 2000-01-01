Ecolutions GmbH&Co KGaA (EURONEXT:MLECO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLECO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLECO
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLECO
- IndustryUtilities
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINDE000A0XYM45
Company Profile
Ecolutions GmbH&Co KGaA is a project developer, arranger, and service provider for renewable energy projects and carbon assets in China and India. It sources, manages, and invests in early-stage renewable energy projects (e.g., wind & biomass etc.).