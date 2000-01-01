Ecomiam SA Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:ALECO)

European company
Market Info - ALECO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALECO

  • Market Cap€27.320m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALECO
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFood Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013534617

Company Profile

Ecomiam SA is engaged in distribution of frozen products. The company's products include Aperitifs; Meats; Fish & Seafood; Vegetables & Potato; Culinary aids; On the go; Breads & Pastries; Desserts; and Organic.

