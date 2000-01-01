Econocom Group SA/NV Class D (EURONEXT:ECONB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ECONB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ECONB
- Market Cap€506.140m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ECONB
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINBE0974313455
Company Profile
Econocom Group SA/NV provides business-to-business digital services. The company offers business-to-business ICT infrastructure management solutions in the areas of leasing, distribution, IT services as well as telecom services.