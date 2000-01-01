Company Profile

Econocom Group SA/NV is a European company that designs, finances, and oversees the digital transformation of businesses. The company provides consulting technology management, and financing of digital assets under the Econocom and Atlance brands, as well as application and digital solution services for client companies' IT systems. Additionally, Econocom provides security guidelines and tools, web and mobile applications, and project financing. The company generates revenue from France, Benelux, and other regions in Europe and the Americas, with France representing more than half of total sales. The company operates through three segments: technology management and financing, product and solutions, and services.Econocom Group SA/NV provides business-to-business digital services. The company offers business-to-business ICT infrastructure management solutions in the areas of leasing, distribution, IT services as well as telecom services.