Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE:EC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EC
- Market Cap$40.664bn
- SymbolNYSE:EC
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Integrated
- Currency
- ISINUS2791581091
Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA is an oil company. The firm explores, develops, and conducts oil production activities internationally. It operates in Latin America, United States and also engages in refining and marketing of crude oil and its byproducts.