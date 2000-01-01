Ecosuntek SpA (MTA:ECK)

Company Info - ECK

  • Market Cap€10.520m
  • SymbolMTA:ECK
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005001943

Company Profile

Ecosuntek SpA produces systems for renewable energy. Ecosuntek SpA manufactures photovoltaic plants, small wind turbines, solar and vacuum panels, as well as controllers in Italy.

