Company Profile

ecotel communication ag is a telecommunication company operating in Germany which provides a solution to customers involved in information and telecommunication industry. The company operates under business segment that is ecotel business customers, ecotel wholesale, easybell, and nacamar. Majority of the firm's revenue comes from ecotel wholesale segment which offers cross-network trading telephone minutes for national and international carriers. The firm's sales are mostly generated in Germany.ecotel communication ag provides the solution to customers involved in information and telecommunication industry. They operate under business segment that are a Business solution, Wholesale solutions, Private customer solutions, and New media solutions.