ECR Minerals (LSE:ECR)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ECR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ECR

  • Market Cap£3.040m
  • SymbolLSE:ECR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYYDKX57

Company Profile

ECR Minerals PLC is a mineral exploration and development as well as holding company. It is involved in identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects.

Latest ECR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ECR Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .