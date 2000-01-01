ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd (ASX:ECS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ECS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ECS
- Market CapAUD23.350m
- SymbolASX:ECS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINAU0000052490
Company Profile
Axxis Technology Group Ltd is an Australia-based company consisted of an investment company continuing a wider search for acquisition opportunities that would enable the company to re-commence active trading in a profitable business sector.