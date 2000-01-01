Company Profile

Edap TMS SA is a holding company operating in two divisions namely, HIFU and UDS. The HIFU division develops, manufactures and markets devices for the invasive destruction of certain types of tumors using HIFU technology. It markets two HIFU devices: the Ablatherm, treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; and the Focal One, for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer destroying targeted cancer cells only. The UDS division develops, markets, manufactures and services medical devices for the invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, mainly urinary stones, and other clinical indications. The company's segments include High Intensity Focused Ultrasound division and the Urological Devices and Services division.Edap TMS SA is a holding company. The company through its divisions HIFU and UDS,develops, produces and markets minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. Its divisions operate in Europe, the Americas, Asia and the rest of the world.